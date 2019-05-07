Home

Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
ANNA HOOD
ANNA LOIS HOOD

ANNA LOIS HOOD Obituary
ANNA LOIS
HOOD, 88

FROSTPROOF - Anna L. 'Ann' Hood of Frostproof, Florida passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Grove Center.
She was born August 28, 1930 in Pontotoc, Mississippi to the late Winnie and Maudie (Dearman) Wilbanks. She has been a resident of the area since 1960 coming from Tupelo, Mississippi. She was a homemaker and a member of the Southside Baptist Church in Frostproof. Ann was devoted to taking care of her family and was a collector of chicken and rooster figurines of all sizes.
She is preceded in death by her husband William Hood and daughter Melinda Baxley.
She is survived by her daughter Sandra Rudd and husband Jim of Frostproof, FL, sons Darrol Hood and wife Linda of Frostproof, FL, Roger Hood and wife Lynne of Sebring, FL, Steve Hood and wife Debbie of Frostproof, FL, Tim Hood and wife Lisa of Frostproof, FL, sisters Glenda Peacock of Vero Beach, FL, Martha Howell of LA, 13 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 10:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Frostproof with Rev. Darrol Hood and Tim Hood officiating. Interment will be held at the Silver Hill Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from May 7 to May 8, 2019
