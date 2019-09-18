|
|
ANNA LOU 'LUCY' WARD
WINTER HAVEN - Anna Lou 'Lucy' Ward joined our Lord on September 14, 2019 after a brief illness with pneumonia. Lucy was born on March 30, 1935 in Wauchula Hills, Florida to Sam and Jewel Dean. Despite being born with special challenges, she never let her handicap affect the way she lived her life.
Lucy graduated from Wauchula High School and later graduated from Gradwohl School of Medical Technology in St. Louis where she completed the Medical Technology program. On October 6th of 1956 she married Msgt. Thomas A. Ward and together they loved each other and lived the military life raising their family while traveling across the country and abroad. After retiring in Tacoma, Washington they both earned their real estate license and worked together for Century 21 Real Estate for a number of years. Their pleasures in life included camping, fishing and in later years, square dancing with their many friends.
After 49 years of marriage, Lucy lost Tom, the love of her life, to cancer and eventually decided to move back home to Florida to be closer to family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, Thomas Dean Ward, and her sister Dorothy Dean Sims.
Lucy is survived by her children, Keith Ward and Valerie and Eddie Schmidt, her grandchildren, Matthew Ward, Amanda and Jerry Hull, Cassandra and Daniel Stone and Christian Ward, as well as seven great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.
She was a loving wife, amazing mother and true friend. We will miss her deeply.
Funeral services will be Saturday, September 21st in Winter Haven, Florida at Steele's Family Funeral Home on Dundee Road. Visitation will be at 12:30 with the service at 1 pm. Lunch will be offered at the Golden Corral on Cypress Gardens Blvd. afterward. Graveside service will be on Monday, September 23rd at 1:30 am at Payne's Creek Cemetery in Bowling Green.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019