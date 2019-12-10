|
ANNA LOUISE
HENRY, 75
HIGHLAND CITY - Anna Louise Henry, 75, passed away on November 21, 2019, at Consulate Healthcare. Anna was born June 15, 1944, in Indianapolis, Indiana to Clarence and Marjorie Ford. She was a retired juvenile corrections officer and a resident of Highland City for the past 46 years.
She is survived by her son, Kirk Bolin; daughter, Christina Conner (Anthony); sisters, Peg Wilkinson and Sue Walsh; three grandchildren, Kyla Knorr, Travis Knorr and Codi Knorr and two great grandchildren, Harlan Knorr and Garrett Knorr.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: Lakelandfuneralhome. com.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019