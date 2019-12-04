|
|
ANNA LYNN 'ANN' MESSNER
WINTER HAVEN - Hosting family get-togethers or preparing tasty treats for family, co-workers and friends was always making its way into Anna Lynn ('Ann') Messner's detailed planner. Although she loved a hot discussion about sports (well, the Gators), politics and her television shows, she was always ready to lend an ear, a hand or make her famous cake cookie sandwiches. Always ready with a quick zinger, Ann loved the fun of sarcastic conversations. We're not sure if her card table came down much when grandchildren visited unless it was to move into the kitchen where she loved showing them how to cook her German family recipes, sprinkled with quip whips and lots of laughs. She loved to knit, she loved to read and she really loved her family.
Anna proudly claimed three sons: Jerry Messner, Jr. (Trish), Scott Messner (Marie) and Jeff Messner (Teri) and daughter Cheryl Talman (Ed). Their love of political and sports banter kept family gatherings fun and exciting.
Her most treasured times were spent playing cards, baking or just 'yacking' with her 10 grandchildren: Shyla, Marley, Mariah, Regan, Bailey, Jake, Jillian, Jenna, Rudy & Jessica.
Anna will also be greatly missed by her brother Dave Messner (Donna) and sister Sandy Merritt, who she loved to have visit from Michigan.
She was born in Michigan, but relocated to Winter Haven in the late 1970s. Ann worked for New Chief in Winter Haven and later on for Messner Publications/LPi, before retiring in 2017. Most of her life was committed to raising her family!
After 72 beautiful years, Anna Lynn Messner's time in this life abruptly ended on December 2, 2019. Her family is thrilled she was able to join their husband of 37 years, Jerry Messner, Sr., her brother John and sister Louise, who preceded her to Heaven.
We'll be celebrating 'Nana Anna's' life on December 2, 2019 at 6:00pm, with a reception to follow, at Oak Ridge Funeral Home, 2425 Havendale Blvd NW, Winter Haven, Florida. Family will begin receiving at 5:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice, 3355 26th St W, Bradenton, FL 34205.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019