ANNA MCMAHON

FLOREK



LAKELAND - Anna McMahon Florek passed away peacefully on the morning of February 28, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents, Elizabeth and Fenton McMahon; her husband, Dr. Florian Florek; her brother John McMahon; her sisters Mary Scott and Katherine Merritt; and her son, Michael Florek.

Born on August 1, 1921 in Picton, Ontario, Canada; she went on to study nursing at St. Michael's Hospital School of Nursing. After marriage, she and Florian moved to Edinboro, Pennsylvania, where they raised their family and she assisted in the family medical practice. In 1966, Anna proudly became a United States Citizen. She was a devoted parishioner at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, where she was a faithful member of the Altar & Rosary Society, and served as the First Communion teacher. She was particularly well known for her lemon meringue pies in the Parish bake sales. In addition, she participated in the Erie County Medical Auxiliary, served on the General McLane School Board, the Erie County American Red Cross, and was a member of the Shadbush Club. After retiring to Lakeland, Florida, she worshipped at St. Joseph's Catholic Church and was active in the Legion of Mary and the Mary Queen of Carmel community, as well as served with the Bereavement group.

She is survived by her loving children: Margaret Anne Wheeler (Cliff), Jim Florek, Jack Florek (Patti Berkovitz), William Florek (Monica), Tim Florek (Kim), and Maria Florek. Anna deeply loved and delighted in her 14 grandchildren and her 21 great-grandchildren, to whom she was known as 'Great-Grand Anna.'

Visitation will be Monday, March 4, at 9:00am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, with a funeral Mass beginning at 10:00am. She will be permanently laid to rest next to her husband of 56 years in Edinboro, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mary Queen of Carmel Community (1918 Horseshoe Drive, Plant City, FL 33566-6760.)

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com Published in Ledger from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019