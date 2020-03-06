|
|
ANNE DOPLER
CASTILLO, 79
SUFFOLK, VA. - Anne Dopler Castillo, 79, of Suffolk, Virginia died at home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was born Mary Anne Dopler on November 9, 1940, in Lake Wales, Florida to the late Marion Langford Dopler and Richard Furnival Dopler. She graduated from Lake Wales High School in 1958 and married Ensign Ernest Castillo, III, USN, in September that same year. Anne was preceded in death by her beloved Ernest in February 2018, only seven months before they would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Anne and Ernest lived in their Virginia Beach home for 35 years. A 1972 graduate of Norfolk General Hospital School of Professional Nursing, Anne worked there as a psychiatric nurse until 1995 when she retired to become a full-time grandmother and pursue her passion for sewing couture fashions, embroidery, and needlepoint. She also enjoyed her work for The Hook and I as a finisher of their clients' needlepoint creations.
Anne possessed a piercing wit and sharp intellect. As a talented pianist with an intense love of music, she shared that love with her family and was instrumental in encouraging them to pursue their own passions for music as well. As a gifted seamstress, Anne made beautiful clothes for family and friends, for which her children and grandchildren will be forever grateful.
Anne was preceded in death by her sister Catherine Dopler Thullbery. She is survived by her three daughters: Carlotta Moulder (Jim), Anita Fritzinger (Chris), and Sarah Page (Randy), six grandchildren: Alicia and Theresa Moulder, Mitch and Tommy Fritzinger, and Jordan and Jana Page; her sisters Donna Geiger and Pat Montanus and her brother-in-law Frank Thullbery, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Anne will be inurned with Ernest at Arlington National Cemetery on an as yet undetermined date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NAMI, 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300 Arlington, VA 22203.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020