ANNE KIRBY
SELPH
LAKELAND - (Elizabeth) Anne Selph passed peacefully from this life into the arms of Jesus on July 19, 2020. Anne was born on March 20, 1926 in Lakeland, FL to Wm. Boyd and Marjorie B. Kirby.
Anne graduated from Lakeland High School in 1944. She married Stacy Selph in November that same year, who preceded her in death after over 62 years of marriage. As a devoted Methodist minister's wife, she worked and served in 6 churches and sang in the choir. In addition to singing, she loved gardening and cooking.
In 2011, she and Boyd (B.T.) Hatley married and enjoyed 5 years together before his passing. Also preceding her in death was her daughter, Tracy Anne Matheos. Anne is survived by her daughter, Shelley Lomastro (Mike) of Lake Worth FL, 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grand-children.
Private burial will be at Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to First United Methodist Church, Lakeland, FL, or the Florida United Methodist Children's Home, Enterprise, FL.
