1/1
ANNE KIRBY SELPH
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANNE KIRBY
SELPH

LAKELAND - (Elizabeth) Anne Selph passed peacefully from this life into the arms of Jesus on July 19, 2020. Anne was born on March 20, 1926 in Lakeland, FL to Wm. Boyd and Marjorie B. Kirby.
Anne graduated from Lakeland High School in 1944. She married Stacy Selph in November that same year, who preceded her in death after over 62 years of marriage. As a devoted Methodist minister's wife, she worked and served in 6 churches and sang in the choir. In addition to singing, she loved gardening and cooking.
In 2011, she and Boyd (B.T.) Hatley married and enjoyed 5 years together before his passing. Also preceding her in death was her daughter, Tracy Anne Matheos. Anne is survived by her daughter, Shelley Lomastro (Mike) of Lake Worth FL, 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grand-children.
Private burial will be at Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to First United Methodist Church, Lakeland, FL, or the Florida United Methodist Children's Home, Enterprise, FL.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved