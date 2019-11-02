|
|
ANNETTE S.
PHILLIPS
MULBERRY - Annette S. Phillips, age 84, passed away October 31, 2019.
She was born in Bartow, Florida on November 28, 1934 to Jack & Gladys (Campbell) Smith. She lived in the Mulberry area all her life. She was the C.F.O. at Mulberry Construction. She was an avid Florida Gator fan, dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and 41 year employee at Mulberry Construction and a member of Beulah Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband L.V. Phillips and great grandson Waylon Cochran. She is survived by her sons John (Suzy) Phillips and Mike (Terri) Phillips, grandchildren, Jennifer, Julie, Jordan, Sara & Michael and 5 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel, 1300 Hwy. 60 E., Mulberry, Fl. 33860. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Beulah Baptist Church, 5300 Beulah Church Road, Lithia, Fl., 33547.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019