Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
For more information about
Annette Phillips
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Beulah Baptist Church
5300 Beulah Church Road
Lithia, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette S. Phillips


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annette S. Phillips Obituary
ANNETTE S.
PHILLIPS

MULBERRY - Annette S. Phillips, age 84, passed away October 31, 2019.
She was born in Bartow, Florida on November 28, 1934 to Jack & Gladys (Campbell) Smith. She lived in the Mulberry area all her life. She was the C.F.O. at Mulberry Construction. She was an avid Florida Gator fan, dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and 41 year employee at Mulberry Construction and a member of Beulah Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband L.V. Phillips and great grandson Waylon Cochran. She is survived by her sons John (Suzy) Phillips and Mike (Terri) Phillips, grandchildren, Jennifer, Julie, Jordan, Sara & Michael and 5 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel, 1300 Hwy. 60 E., Mulberry, Fl. 33860. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Beulah Baptist Church, 5300 Beulah Church Road, Lithia, Fl., 33547.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -