ANNIE

BEATRICE

HARRIS, 79



POINCIANA - Annie Beatrice Harris, died 10/18/20. Vis., today 4-7pm, Funeral Home, Svcs. Fri., 9am, New Mount Zion MBC. Holmes Funeral Directors.



