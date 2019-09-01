Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
For more information about
ANNIE MATHIS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNIE MATHIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNIE E. MATHIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNIE E. MATHIS Obituary
ANNIE E.
MATHIS, 95

MULBERRY - Annie E. Mathis, age 95, passed away August 29, 2019.
Mrs. Mathis was born in Coffee Springs, AL, on December 6, 1923 to Alto J. & Mamie (Aycock) Howard. She moved from Nichols to Mulberry 60 years ago. She was a bookkeeper and of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her husband Buck Mathis. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Houston; son, Kenneth Mathis; six grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now