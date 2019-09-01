|
|
ANNIE E.
MATHIS, 95
MULBERRY - Annie E. Mathis, age 95, passed away August 29, 2019.
Mrs. Mathis was born in Coffee Springs, AL, on December 6, 1923 to Alto J. & Mamie (Aycock) Howard. She moved from Nichols to Mulberry 60 years ago. She was a bookkeeper and of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her husband Buck Mathis. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Houston; son, Kenneth Mathis; six grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019