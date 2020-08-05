ANNIE MAE

VICKERS, 92



LAKELAND - Annie Mae Vickers, age 92, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020, in Lakeland, FL.

Born December 2, 1927 in Old Chicora, Florida, she was the daughter of Solomon David and Flara Keen Johnson. Ms. Vickers was a telephone operator for Peninsula Telephone and General Telephone from 1948 through 1982. In 1982, Ms. Vickers was named the Executive Director of the Church Service Center of Bartow, a position she held until she retired in 1995.

Throughout her life, Ms. Vickers was a faithful church member and Sunday school teacher.

Ms. Vickers is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert L. Vickers, and son, Kenneth H. Vickers. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David L. and Sheree Vickers as well as four grandchildren, eight great grand-children, and one great, great grandson.

A memorial service will be held in Ms. Vickers honor on Friday, August 7th at 11:00 am at Peace Creek Baptist Church in Bartow, FL.



