ANTHONEY
COCKBURN CAMPBELL
Carpenter
WINTER HAVEN - Anthoney C. Campbell 'Desmond', sunrise April 2, 1959; sunset March 10, 2020.
Born in Mahoney Dist. Lawrence Tavern St. Andrews, Jamaica, W.I., and lived in Winter Haven Fl.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Juliet Campbell, JA, W.I., four children: Tasia Campbell, Kirk Campbell, Janiele and Gary - dene; five grandchildren; mother Winnifred Kinley 'Daphney', Lake Hamilton, Fl. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Service Sat. March 21, 2020 at 12:00 noon, Open Door True Holiness Church, 29th Street S.W., Winter Haven, FL, 33881. Viewing Friday, 3/20/20, 5-7pm at the same church. Williams Funeral Home, Bartow.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020