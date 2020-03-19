Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
760 South 5th Avenue
Bartow, FL 33830
(863) 533-0366
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONEY Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONEY COCKBURN CAMPBELL Carpenter WINTER HAVEN - Anthone "Desmond" Campbell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONEY COCKBURN CAMPBELL Carpenter WINTER HAVEN - Anthone "Desmond" Campbell Obituary
ANTHONEY
COCKBURN CAMPBELL
Carpenter

WINTER HAVEN - Anthoney C. Campbell 'Desmond', sunrise April 2, 1959; sunset March 10, 2020.
Born in Mahoney Dist. Lawrence Tavern St. Andrews, Jamaica, W.I., and lived in Winter Haven Fl.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Juliet Campbell, JA, W.I., four children: Tasia Campbell, Kirk Campbell, Janiele and Gary - dene; five grandchildren; mother Winnifred Kinley 'Daphney', Lake Hamilton, Fl. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Service Sat. March 21, 2020 at 12:00 noon, Open Door True Holiness Church, 29th Street S.W., Winter Haven, FL, 33881. Viewing Friday, 3/20/20, 5-7pm at the same church. Williams Funeral Home, Bartow.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -