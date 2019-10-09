|
|
ANTHONY L.
GREENE
WINTER HAVEN - Homegoing Celebratory Services for the Late Anthony L. Greene, who passed on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1360 2nd Street N.E., Winter Haven, Florida, 33881. Rev. Suarez Worth, Pastor. Viewing will be 9:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Memorial Service 'Remembering Deacon Greene' will be 11:00 a.m. Interment Rolling Hills Cemetery, Winter Haven, FL. Services entrusted to Charlow Funeral Home, Johnnye B. Charlow, L.F.D.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019