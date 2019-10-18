Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY "TONY" WILLIAMS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY "TONY" WILLIAMS Obituary
ANTHONY 'TONY' WILLIAMS, 62

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA. - Anthony 'Tony' Williams, AKA 'Amp', 62, formerly of Lakeland, passed away on 10/13/2019.
He retired from Norfolk Southern Corporation after 40 years of service.
He is survived by his family both in Lakeland and Stone Mountain: his wife Barbara Williams; sons, Deanthony and Demetrius Williams; mother, Claudia Williams Keith; and his sister, Yolanda 'Yogi' Keith.
Services will be held in Georgia on October 19, 2019, 11:00 AM at Evergreen Baptist Church, Decatur, GA. Levett and Sons Funeral Home in charge of service in Georgia.
Sean A. Banks Mortuary, Avon Park.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.