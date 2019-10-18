Home

Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - South DeKalb Cha
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy.
Decatur, GA 30034
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Evergreen Baptist Church
Decatur, GA
ANTHONY "TONY" WILLIAMS

ANTHONY "TONY" WILLIAMS Obituary
ANTHONY 'TONY' WILLIAMS, 62

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA. - Anthony 'Tony' Williams, AKA 'Amp', 62, formerly of Lakeland, passed away on 10/13/2019.
He retired from Norfolk Southern Corporation after 40 years of service.
He is survived by his family both in Lakeland and Stone Mountain: his wife Barbara Williams; sons, Deanthony and Demetrius Williams; mother, Claudia Williams Keith; and his sister, Yolanda 'Yogi' Keith.
Services will be held in Georgia on October 19, 2019, 11:00 AM at Evergreen Baptist Church, Decatur, GA. Levett and Sons Funeral Home in charge of service in Georgia.
Sean A. Banks Mortuary, Avon Park.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
