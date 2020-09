Or Copy this URL to Share

ARCHIE 'BILL'

EVANS, 66



PLANT CITY - Archie 'Bill' Evans, 66, passed 9/2/20. Visit: Sat. 9/12 at St. Luke Independent Church, Plant City, 11am-1pm. Winslow Honors F.C.



