ARDIS
'MAUREEN' RUSS
LAKE HAMILTON - Born April 3, 1942 in Mt. Jewett, Pennsylvania, Maureen passed on September 18, 2019 to join her Mother, Norma Nelson.
They moved to Lake Hamilton, FL at age of 5, where they were extremely active in the Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her husband, Howard Terry Russ and her son, Howard Barry Russ. Cousins Christi Carr, Carol Hughes, Deeme Feese, Bernadine Swanson and Norma Jean Barnhart. There is also one uncle, Jack Nelson.
She graduated from Haines City High School in 1960 and attended South Georgia College in Douglas, Ga. They were married in Lake Hamilton, Florida on January 18, 1964 and moved to MCAS Beaufort, SC. She followed her husband to different duty stations in the USMC, where he was a fighter pilot.
After leaving service, they moved to New Orleans, LA, where their son Barry was born. Career moves were to Ft. Walton Beach, FL and St Cloud, FL and finally to Crystal River, Fl in 1991. Her final residence was on the Withlacoochee River in Crystal Manor from 2000-2019. They were married 55 years and 8 months to the day of her passing.
She was a loving Wife and Mother. She owned and operated her own women's apparel store in St. Cloud before retiring to Crystal River. A woman who will be remembered for her beautiful smile, engaging conversation, and enduring kindness. He was a truly special woman who has made a lasting impression on all of those who were fortunate to have known her. She will be sorely missed.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday October 12th at Brown's Funeral Home in Lecanto, Fl. Visitation opens at 11:00 am with the service beginning at noon. There will be a celebration of life held at their home immediately following the service at 1:00 pm.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019