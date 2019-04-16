|
|
ARDIS S.
TUCKER
LAKELAND - Ardis S. Tucker, 72, of Lakeland, died on April 12, 2019. She was born on March 6, 1947 in Brooksville, Florida. Ardis was an administrative assistant for many years working in different industries. She loved knitting, crocheting, and embroidery. Ardis was a member of the Lakeland Hills Church of Christ.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ardith and Annie Zellner and 1 brother Wayne A. Sullivan. She is survived by her brother Dick Sullivan (Marsha), sister Debbie Wharton (Phil), sister Becky Porter (Paul), sister in law Paula Sullivan, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Ardis will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at
Published in Ledger from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019