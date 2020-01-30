|
ARGATHA 'Trudy' POLLARD
BARTOW - Argatha 'Trudy' Pollard, age 68, passed away on Sunday, January, 26, 2020 at her home in Bartow. Born January 23, 1952 in Bridgeton, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Loretta May (Fuerneisen) Jamison.
Trudy is survived by her two daughters: Kimberly Stip of Bartow, and Karrie Blair (Donald) also of Bartow. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Zachary and Alex, as well as many extended family members and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 1st from 2pm to 3pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 3:00pm at the funeral home chapel.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020