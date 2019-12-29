|
ARLENE
BEVERLY
LAKE WALES -Arlene C. Beverly, 97, of Lake Wales, FL and Lancaster, NY peacefully passed away November 10, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Beverly, and her sister Elvera Ibowicz.
She is survived by her children Darlene (Robert) Craft, Bonnie (Craig Dawson) Beverly, Roger (Deborah) Beverly, and Todd Beverly.
Loving grandmother of Barbara (Nathan) Blesy, Thomas (Lisa) Craft, Will (Sarah) Beverly, Jessica Beverly, and 8 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Arlene's Life will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 11:00am at Dundee United Methodist Church 219 E. Merrill Avenue, Dundee, FL.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Good Shepard Hospice, Attn: Michele Gomez, 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019