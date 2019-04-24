|
|
ARLENE
FLINCHUM, 64
PALATKA - Arlene Flinchum, 64, of Palatka, formerly of Haines City, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.
Arlene was a native of Haines City and was a 30 year resident of Palatka, coming from Haines City. She loved cooking, reading and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She was a Christian.
Preceding her in death were her father, Donald Melhorn, and her mother and step-father, Dorothy and Donald Blount.
Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Rick and Jessica Flinchum of Severn, MD, Justin Flinchum of Palatka, and Jason and Rachelle Flinchum of Palatka; a brother, Donald Melhorn of Orlando; two sisters, Vernida Phillips of Hollister and Donna Rae Mark of Wake Forest, NC; five grandchildren, Zachari Flin-chum, Aleah Flinchum, Connor Flinchum, Eleanor Flinchum and Atticus Flinchum; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 24th at Forest Hill Cemetery in Haines City with Pastor David Myers officiating. The family will begin receiving friends one hour prior to the start of the service.
Memorial gifts may be sent to Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center, 6400 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, FL 32177.
Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019