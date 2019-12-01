|
|
ARLENE JEAN CARRIGAN SHERROUSE
LAKELAND - Arlene Jean Carrigan Sherrouse was born on April 16, 1936 to Charles and Edith (Coykendall) Carrigan, in Odessa, New York.
As a teenager, her parents moved to Polk Co., Florida, where she remained for the rest of her life. She passed gently into the night on November 27, 2019, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Mrs. Sherrouse graduated from Kathleen High School in 1955.
On May 16, 1956, she married Raymond T. Sherrouse. The couple had seven children. They are: Ray T. (Lisa), Linda S., Kevin C. (Faye), Robert W., and Iva M., all of Lakeland; Sandra (Jack) Baker of Oregon, and Dale A. (Deborah) of Oklahoma. She had 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, all of her siblings, and her grandson Matthew T. Sherrouse.
For the majority of her life, she worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant. She loved nature, traveling, reading her Bible and puzzles and games. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be Tues. from 10 -11 am at Bethel Baptist Church (Former Sanctuary), with services to follow at 11 am at the church.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019