|
|
ARLENE SCOTT
PFLUG, 61
WINTER HAVEN - Arlene Scott Pflug, 61, of Winter Haven, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Apopka.
She was born March 17, 1958 in Jacksonville, FL and was the office manager for Lane Construction.
Arlene is survived by her husband Robert Pflug Jr. and sister Sandra Bass, along with three sons and three daughters: Scott and April Hardee, Timmy Hardee, Barbara Pflug, Christina Lewis, Crystal and Travis Hines, and Cory Pflug. She has 9 grandchildren: Brenn Hines, Christian Hardee, Chel-sea Lewis, Kassidy Hines, Grace Hardee, Ana Wasmund, MacKindsay Lewis, Nick Hardee and Baby Hardee.
Arlene was a true definition of Mother, friend and a blessing to life. Her positive and joyful influence touched many lives. Arlene's smile and laughter were infectious to everyone. Her faith was unfailing, and she had a love that was fierce and everlasting. She was a perfect example of God's grace and will forever be in our hearts.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm, Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven.
Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020