DR. ARMOUR RAND
SUTHERLAND, 79
LAKE WALES - Dr. Armour R. Sutherland of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at his residence.
He was born January 9, 1940 in Bowie, Texas to the late Armour and Ruby (Smith) Sutherland. He has been a resident of the area since 2006, coming from Lakeland, Florida. He was a Professor at Florida Southern College. He was a Methodist Minister. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Oberlin College, Ohio, and his Bachelor of Divinity and Doctorate of Philosophy from the University of Chicago. He was a fine teacher who positively influenced the lives of many students over the years.
He is survived by his wife Nancy Sutherland, sons Jeremy Sutherland and wife Motoko of Chantilly, VA, E. Rand Sutherland and wife Julie of Wellesley, MA, brother Joe A. Sutherland of Colorado Springs, CO, and 4 grandchildren.
The family will receive family and friends Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Moffitt Cancer Center 12902 USF Magnolia Dr., Tampa, Fl. 33612.
Marion Nelson Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020