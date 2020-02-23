|
ARNOLD J. 'DOC' SPANJERS, Jr., M.D.
WINTER HAVEN - On Presidents' Day, Monday, February 17, 2020, Arnold J. 'Doc' Spanjers, Jr., M.D., loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 95, after an extended period under the care of Good Shepherd Hospice and the wonderful staff of Helping Hand, led by Elena Fernandez and Jennet Dabbor-Payne. Doc died peacefully at the family home, a place he loved.
'Doc' Spanjers was born on August 29, 1924, in Portage LaPrairie, Manitoba, Canada, to Arnold Joseph 'Joe' and Gertrude 'Gertie' Huberdina (Verwey) Spanjers, who had emigrated to the United States from Holland, and who had become U.S. citizens. He was raised on a farm in Chaska, Minnesota, where he excelled in school and played on his high school football team. He attended the University of Minnesota where he received his medical degree in 1948, then entered general practice that year in Dickinson, North Dakota, working with the Dickinson Clinic for 41/2 years. Beginning in 1952, Doc proudly served as a member of the Medical Corps while in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, but was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. He next entered his residency in radiology at Detroit Receiving Hospital. After completing his residency and becoming board-certified in 1957, Doc began his practice as a radiologist in Winter Haven, Florida, with Dr. E. C. Burns. The radiology group grew significantly over the years, becoming known as 'Radiology Consultants, P.A.,' serving hospitals and clinics in east Polk County, Hardee and Highlands County. Later in 1973, 'Doc' became board-certified in nuclear medicine.
On November 9, 1948, he married Bernadine 'Bennie' Joan Sentyrz of Minneapolis. They raised two sons, Arnold J. Spanjers, III, M.D., and Craig M. Spanjers, and one daughter, Mary A. (Spanjers) Gardner, M.D. Last year, Doc and Bennie were blessed to celebrate 71 years of marriage.
Doc was known for his positive attitude. No matter what the circumstances, when asked how he was doing, the answer was always, 'PERFECT!' From the moment he met her, Doc was madly in love with his wife, Bennie, whom he met at the University of Minnesota, while in medical school. Family was of utmost importance to Doc. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and mentor for nieces and nephews, especially those who lacked a strong father figure in their lives. In their early days, Doc worked hard but found time to do stuff with his kids, including hunting, water skiing, swim meets, horse shows, model railroading and Red Sox trips. He loved to visit his adult children and to take his grandchildren on memorable cross-country adventures. In his latter years Doc and Bennie enjoyed the gift of two great-grandchildren.
Doc loved the practice of medicine as a board certified diagnostic and therapeutic radiologist. He was a fellow of the society of nuclear medicine and helped open one of the first radiation centers in Central Florida for cancer treatment at Winter Haven Hospital. His kindness to his patients and support staff was known far and wide. It was a great honor for Doc to have the opportunity to practice radiology with his daughter, Mary.
Faith was just as important to Doc, who worshipped at St. Joseph Catholic Church and, later, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, both in Winter Haven, where he was an active member (capital campaigns, usher, 4th Degree K of C, Cursillo and more). He and Bennie instilled that faith deeply in their children. His favorite ministry at St. Matthew earned him the nickname, 'Doctor Donut.'
From his early days, Doc was an avid hunter and sports enthusiast (Florida Gators). He continued to love farming when he moved to Florida where he owned citrus groves until citrus greening finally took that from him. He loved animals and had a dog at home from the time he moved to Florida. His taste in music was straightforward - his favorite song was 'Danny Boy' (in spite of his Dutch heritage). Golf was a hobby that he took up after moving to Florida. It challenged him and gave him great joy, bringing him back week after week until 2018 when he finally had to put down his clubs (Doc and Bennie were charter members of the Lake Region Yacht & CC, now Country Club of Winter Haven). He was a runner before running became cool, and he spoke frequently at civic clubs in the late sixties and early seventies about the benefits of aerobic exercise. He was a mentor and encourager of Keith Brantly from Winter Haven, who ran the marathon for the U.S. Olympic team in 1996. Doc and his sons ran the Boston Marathon in 1978 and 1979. When his running career ended, Doc took up cycling and, in 2001, at the age of 76, rode across Iowa in an event called RAGBRAI with his son, Craig and daughter-in-law, Gloria.
Doc Spanjers was preceded in death by his father, Joe, and his mother, Gertie, by his grandson, Brad Gardner, and, just recently, by his faithful dog, Luke, He is survived by his wife, Bennie, his three children, Arnie, Craig (wife, Gloria Spanjers) and Mary (husband, Ed Gardner), his sister, Joanne Hess, three grandchildren, Courtney Spanjers Dewey (husband, Jon Dewey), Joey Spanjers, John Gardner, two great-grandchildren, Asher and Everly Dewey, and a nephew, Karl Hess.
A funeral Mass will be held at 9:00 am, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1991 Overlook Drive, Winter Haven, FL 33884. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Humane Society of Polk County, 3195 Dundee Road, Winter Haven, FL 33884 (863) 324-5227 ( www.humanesocietyofpolkcounty.org ). Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020