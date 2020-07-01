Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
June 27, 2020
Richard Oates
Grandchild
June 26, 2020
Arnold and I shared many hours when he would ride in my patrol car with me. He was a very good friend and always willing to help anyone in need. To the family please accept my condolences and prayers. May he rest in peace he will be greatly missed.
Joe Burgess
Friend
June 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dorothy Pettigrew
June 25, 2020
I'm really going to miss my Grandaddy Mr.Oates he was a very good man I enjoyed having him as a patient and he took me to be his granddaughter I was so glad I got the privilege to get to know him and meet his daughters he is going to be greatly missed take your rest Grandaddy until we meet again I will always love you ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
Tiffany Hudnell
Grandchild
June 25, 2020
You will forever live on in my heart, R.I.Power
Cassie Hogan
Family
June 25, 2020
Rest in peace my friend. I am so happy to have known you and to have shared memories ,I wish I would have known you sooner. I met Arnold when I was a conductor at CSX and quickly learned of his accomplishments as he had worked with my cousin at WHFD. He always called me Frank because I reminded him of a retired conductor named Frank, also from Bartow. You will be missed. Your friend Keith Hall (tootall, Frank)
KEITH HALL
Coworker
June 24, 2020
Arnold was so good to me. I had an accident one time and he came to me my rescue and just hugged me while other people did what ever. He worked with my husband, Jerry Weaver and my brother Myron Dodd. He came to my brother's 80th birthday even though he didn't feel good. He surely was a man of honor. Will be lifting you guys up in prayer.
Martha Weaver
Friend
