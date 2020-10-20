Or Copy this URL to Share

ARTHUR

CLENTON

HARRISON, 66



LAKELAND - Arthur Clenton, 66 of Lakeland was born December 3, 1953 went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on October 16, 2020.

Predeceased by his parents, Junior Paul and Julia Baker Harrison, brothers; Roy Harrison, Lewis Harrison, sisters; Frances King and Shirley King. He is survived by brother Levy (Gloria) Harrison, sister Lillian Sands, sister Gail Scott, sister Brenda (Dwaine) Stevens, brother Dallas (Nancy) Harrison and numerous nieces and nephews.



