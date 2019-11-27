|
ARTHUR D. NEWMAN III
LAKELAND - Arthur D. Newman III passed peacefully into eternal life on November 20, 2019. Born in Fall River, MA on August 10, 1931 to the late Elizabeth Keough Newman and Arthur D. Newman, Jr., Arthur's family moved to New Haven, CT where he attended Sacred Heart Grammar School and graduated from Hillhouse High School.
Arthur served in the Air Force as a Staff Sergeant and was awarded the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and National Service Medal. He graduated from the University of Bridgeport with a BA degree in History. In 1963, Arthur joined the ranks of the Special Agent Corps of the National Investigative Service with assignments throughout the world including, Quantico, VA, Memphis, TN, two tours of duty in Vietnam, NYC, and Naples, Italy. During his 20 year career, Arthur provided invaluable expert, professional and dedicated investigative services receiving numerous commendations and was twice awarded The Medal for Civilian Service in Vietnam.
Arthur was a caring, nurturing and loving role model to his nephew and nieces throughout their lives and upon retirement he returned to Connecticut to continue his devotion to family first. Arthur moved to Lakeland, FL to be near his brother, sister-in-law, and his mother during her final years.
Arthur was predeceased by his brother, Bernard W. Newman, Lakeland, FL and his sister Elizabeth Newman Mishler, Branford, CT. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Lauretta Newman, Lakeland, FL; his nephew Douglas (Karen) L. Mishler, Jr. Freeport, FL, his nieces Beth Mishler, Branford, CT, Gail Mishler, Fort Meyers, FL, and Frances (Russ) Pierson, Guilford, CT; and 9 cherished grandnephews and grandnieces, and 4 great grandnieces and great grandnephews.
A funeral service for Arthur will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 210 W. Lemon St., Lakeland, FL. There are no visiting hours.
A service will also be held in Connecticut at a future date with interment at St. Bernard Cemetery, New Haven, CT.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019