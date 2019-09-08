|
|
ARTHUR DUPERON
JONES, Jr.
LAKELAND - Arthur D. Jones, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on September 1, 2019 with his loving wife by his side.
Arthur was born April 11, 1941 in St. Petersburg FL to the late Arthur D. Jones Sr.
and Erma (Lowman) Jones. Arthur was a lifelong resident of Lakeland, employed
with the U.S. Postal Service for 31 years, retiring in 1997.
After serving in the United States Air Force from 1959 to 1967, Arthur proudly retired as a Senior Airman. He was also a member of The Lion's Club, Elks Club, and American Legion.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Gerry J. Jones, son Donovan Jones, daughter Denise (Devan) Willis, 7 grandchildren, Jeremy, Stephanie, Arthur, Alisha, Alexa, Tristen, Danielle and 1 great grandchild, Oliver.
A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at 12 pm noon on Saturday September 21, 2019 at St Joseph Catholic Church on West Lemon Street in Lakeland.
The family will hold a private burial at a later date.
Gentry-Morrison Southside.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019