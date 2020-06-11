ARTHUR H.
NIERMEIER, 78
LAKE WALES - Arthur H. Niermeier, 78, of Lake Wales, Florida, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Winter Haven Hospital in Winter Haven, FL.
He was born in Houston, TX and taught in various Lutheran schools through-out the country. He retired in 2019, teaching what he loved most, U.S. history, at Polk State College in Winter Haven, FL.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Ellen 'Butch' Niermeier (nee Lemk); three children, Michael (Kelly) Niermeier, Wendy (Paul) Brennan, and Julie (Tim) Polanowski; grandchildren, Bridget, Brett, Claire, Jacob, and Madison; step-children Matthew Sanders, Ally-son Sanders, Laurdean Church; and countless other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Bertha Niermeier and three sisters.
A memorial service will be held at Lake Wales Lutheran Church FL, on June 28, 2020 @ 10:30am. A second memorial service will be held at Concordia Preparatory School in Towson, MD at a later date this fall.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lake Wales Lutheran Church
(http://www.lakewaleslutheranchurch.com/) or Concordia Preparatory School
(https://concordiaprepschool.org/development/online-giving/
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.