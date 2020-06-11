ARTHUR H. NIERMEIER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ARTHUR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARTHUR H.
NIERMEIER, 78

LAKE WALES - Arthur H. Niermeier, 78, of Lake Wales, Florida, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Winter Haven Hospital in Winter Haven, FL.
He was born in Houston, TX and taught in various Lutheran schools through-out the country. He retired in 2019, teaching what he loved most, U.S. history, at Polk State College in Winter Haven, FL.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Ellen 'Butch' Niermeier (nee Lemk); three children, Michael (Kelly) Niermeier, Wendy (Paul) Brennan, and Julie (Tim) Polanowski; grandchildren, Bridget, Brett, Claire, Jacob, and Madison; step-children Matthew Sanders, Ally-son Sanders, Laurdean Church; and countless other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Bertha Niermeier and three sisters.
A memorial service will be held at Lake Wales Lutheran Church FL, on June 28, 2020 @ 10:30am. A second memorial service will be held at Concordia Preparatory School in Towson, MD at a later date this fall.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lake Wales Lutheran Church
(http://www.lakewaleslutheranchurch.com/) or Concordia Preparatory School
(https://concordiaprepschool.org/development/online-giving/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved