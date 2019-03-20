Home

ARTHUR L. MARTENSON

ARTHUR L. MARTENSON
ARTHUR L.
MARTENSON, 91

DOVER - Arthur L. Martenson, 91, of Dover, FL passed away on March 14, 2019.
He was born on April 22, 1927 in Jamestown, NY and moved to Lakeland, FL, in 2007. Arthur was a veteran of the United States Navy, and a custodian for Falconer High School. He was a member of the Baptist faith and in his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, skeet shooting, and helping children in the Christian Bow Hunters.
He was predeceased by his brother, Jimmy Martenson. He is survived by his wife, Beverly (Johnson) Martenson, his daughters Tammy Riolo and Deborah Simanteris, his sons Timothy Martenson and Frank Bandel, his sister Ann Zahn, his grandchildren Ryan, Morgan, Billy, Brendan, Heather, Kim, and Jeremy, his great grandchildren Shelby, Alyssa, Rhiannon, Lo-gan, Bailey, Makaylee, and Emma, and his great great grandchild Paxton. He will be dearly missed by many.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
