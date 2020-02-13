|
|
ARTHUR O.
HELLANDER
WWII Navy Veteran and Equitable Life
Vice President
LAKELAND - Arthur O. Hellander, 93, died February 7, 2020.
Mr. Hellander was born February 10, 1926 in Fargo, North Dakota and graduated from North Dakota State University in Fargo. He enlisted in the Navy in January 1944 and served in the South Pacific. He was discharged in February 1946.
He joined the Equitable Life Assurance Society after graduation from college and spent his entire career with the Equitable. He served in offices in Sioux Falls, SD, Syracuse, NY and Richmond, VA before being transferred to New York in 1953. He retired in 1981 as an Equitable Vice President.
He was a communicant at the Church of the Resurrection in Lakeland, FL, Holy Trinity Church in Westfield, NJ, and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Since 1991, Mr. Hellander has spent summers at his summer home on East Caroga Lake, New York and was a member of the Nick Stoner golf course.
He was preceded in 2004 by his wife of 53 years, the former Ruth Johnson, also from North Dakota, in 2010 by his second son, John Charles and in 2019 by his great grandson, Kieran John. He is survived by five children, Richard, Mary, Jean, James and Robert and 12 grandchildren.
Burial will be in North Dakota.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020