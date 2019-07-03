Home

1928 - 2019
LARGO - Arthur Schultz, 90, passed away June 24, 2019 at Sabal Palms Nursing Center, Largo, Fl.
Mr. Schultz was born September 12, 1928 in Evanston, Illinois to Arthur Sr. and Clara (Berger) Schultz. He was a Winter Haven resident for over 40 years.
Art and his wife Patricia were the owners and operators of The Museum of Old Dolls and Toys in Winter Haven from 1972 to 1985.
Predeceased by his beloved wife Pat he is survived by his daughter: Elizabeth Williams (David) of Seminole, FL and 2 grandchildren: Kelly Williams of Apalachicola and Michael Williams of New Smyrna Beach.
A private family memorial service is planned at Rolling Hills Cemetery in Winter Haven.
Those who wish may donate in Arthur's name to .
Published in Ledger from July 3 to July 4, 2019
