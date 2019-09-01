Home

ARTHUR T. STORY

ARTHUR T.
STORY, 53
MULBERRY - Arthur passed away on August 27, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice House Lakeland with his wife by his side.
Arthur 'Art' Story was born on November 22, 1965 to Barbara Story and the late Roger Story. He grew up in Pittsburgh, PA and moved to Florida in 1989. He enjoyed his Harley Davidson Motorcycle and all sports related to Pittsburgh. He was an avid Steeler fan. He never missed an opportunity to ride the Duquesne Incline. Most of all he loved being an Opa.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa Story; mother: Barbara Story, brother: Austin (Debe) Story of PA, sister: Amy (Mark) Donahue of VA, sons: Christopher (Nicole) Kirstein, Arthur J.R. Story, Andrew Story, bonus children: Lindsey (Travis) Edinger, Zachery (Ashley) Perry, grandchildren: Aiden, Eden, Aurora, Wyatt, Logan, Cayleen, Oakleigh, Kiley, seven nieces and three nephews.
Art was preceded in death by his father, Brother: Roger Allen Story and granddaughter: Delilah Perry.
A celebration of life is being planned. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Good Shepherd Hospice House Lakeland, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
