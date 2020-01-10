|
|
ARTHUR W.
TRAVIS, 85
LAKELAND - Art was born August 2,1934 in Chicago; died Jan. 4, 2020. He was a Marine. He retired as a Purchasing Agent for the Rock Island Railroad after 39 yrs., and served as Commander of in Sebring, Florida.
He had seven sons with Jerry, Andrew, Jeffery, William 'Billy' and Kevin Travis, surviving and his loving wife, Nancy, Ringdahl Travis, stepsons Tim, Jerry Hayes and step daughter, Susan Merritt.
Celebration of life at The Estates at Carpenters at 1001 Carpenters Way off 98 in North Lakeland Monday, Jan. 13th at 9:45 am.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020