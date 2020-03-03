Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Resources
More Obituaries for ARTHUR WATERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARTHUR "PETE" WATERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARTHUR "PETE" WATERS Obituary
ARTHUR 'PETE'
WATERS, 87

WINTER HAVEN - Arthur 'Pete' Waters, 87, of Winter Haven passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in his home.
Born in Lake Butler, FL, he moved to the area at an early age. Pete worked for Villa Lumber and Davy McKee before founding his own business, Pete Waters Tractor Service. He was of the Christian Faith and a Korean War Army Veteran. Pete was a loving husband, father, grand-father, and great-grandfather; he will be dearly missed.
Pete was preceded in death by five brothers Edgar, Pervis, Dick, Maines and Jackie, three sisters Edith, Opal and Carolyn. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Barbara Jean Waters of Winter Haven, son Arthur Waters Jr. of Polk City, daughter Nancy Patterson (Ronnie) of Polk City, grandchildren Nathan (Alana), Brian (Amanda), Jonathan (Chaenna), Brandon, (MaryKate), Stacey (Erica) and Megan, great-grandchildren Bristol, Gage, Jaxon, Blakely, Branson, Emma, Hail-ey, and Eden.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5th from 10-11 am at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven with Funeral Services starting at 11 am. Burial will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences may be made to the family at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARTHUR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -