|
|
ARTHUR 'PETE'
WATERS, 87
WINTER HAVEN - Arthur 'Pete' Waters, 87, of Winter Haven passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in his home.
Born in Lake Butler, FL, he moved to the area at an early age. Pete worked for Villa Lumber and Davy McKee before founding his own business, Pete Waters Tractor Service. He was of the Christian Faith and a Korean War Army Veteran. Pete was a loving husband, father, grand-father, and great-grandfather; he will be dearly missed.
Pete was preceded in death by five brothers Edgar, Pervis, Dick, Maines and Jackie, three sisters Edith, Opal and Carolyn. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Barbara Jean Waters of Winter Haven, son Arthur Waters Jr. of Polk City, daughter Nancy Patterson (Ronnie) of Polk City, grandchildren Nathan (Alana), Brian (Amanda), Jonathan (Chaenna), Brandon, (MaryKate), Stacey (Erica) and Megan, great-grandchildren Bristol, Gage, Jaxon, Blakely, Branson, Emma, Hail-ey, and Eden.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5th from 10-11 am at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven with Funeral Services starting at 11 am. Burial will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences may be made to the family at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020