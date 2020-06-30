ASHLEA N. BOTTLES
ASHLEA N.
BOTTLES, 33

JAMESTOWN, PA. - Ashlea N. Bottles, age 33, of Jamestown, PA and formerly of Lakeland, FL passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer on Saturday evening June 27, 2020. She was born in Winter Haven, FL on January 5, 1987 a daughter of Terry, Jr. and Deborah (Edmondson) Nance of Lakeland, FL.
She was a graduate of Laurel Technical Institute where she received her degree as a medical assistant.
On August 23, 2013 Ashlea married Thomas Bottles, Jr.; he survives. She was a homemaker and truly enjoyed spending time with her daughters. She was a Girl Scout leader and enjoyed kayaking, zumba, dancing, riding 4-wheeler's and trips to the beach.
In addition to her parents and husband she is survived by two daughters, Shelby and Aubrey Bottles, both at home; her paternal grandmother, Virginia Nance of Lakeland, FL; a sister, Jessica Crabtree and her children Elizabeth and Justin Jr., all of Lakeland, FL; her mother-in-law, Melinda Rostron of Jamestown, PA; brother-in-law, Cody Verhagen and his wife Leah and their children Violet and Wayland, all of Greenville, PA. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather Terry Nance, Sr., maternal grandparents, Thomas Jr. and Sharon Edmondson.
SERVICES: Friends and family may call at the funeral home on Wednesday 7-1-20 from 1:00-4:00 PM in Loutzenhiser - Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown. A private funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday 7-1-20 at 4:30 PM with Rev. John Hodge, Pastor of Westford United Methodist Church, officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family C/O Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St. Jamestown, PA 16134.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
