ATHEL LEE 'AL' WEDDLE
LAKE WALES - Athel Lee Weddle, 93, passed peacefully on March 20, 2020 in Lake Wales.
The youngest of five children, Al was born May 29, 1936 in Nancy, Kentucky. He and his family moved to Detroit, Michigan when Al was just a baby.
In 1944, at just 17 years old, Al joined the Navy to join his two older brothers who were already enlisted and on active duty fighting WWII
Al was a medic on the USS Sandoval and his ship carried the Marines to the island of Iwo Jima where they would raise the flag on Mt Suribachi in what would become one of the most iconic photographs in history.
Tragically, both of his brothers were killed in the war.
Al was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1946 as a 19 year old and returned home to Detroit, where he soon met and fell in love with Ellen Marie Autry (Marie.)
The two were married in Oct 1947 and had two sons, Charles and James.
Al got a job in government sales with Ford Motor Company where he would work for nearly 40 years.
A devout Christian and family man, Al was very active in his church community throughout his entire life, first in Michigan at Lincoln Park Church of God and then at South Lake Wales Church of God upon moving to Florida.
Al was a longtime member of Gideons International, a group that distributes bibles to hospitals and hotels and many, many other areas of need. He saw this as his calling after he had been given a Gideon bible upon arrival at Navy boot camp. He came to know Jesus through the reading of that bible at night on his ship while on active duty in WWII
Al was a dedicated family man, he and Marie raised their two boys to successful men and eventually welcomed two grandchildren. Sadly, both sons passed away, in 1997 and 2002 respectfully.
In 2004, Al and Marie moved to Lake Wales, Florida to enjoy their golden years in the lovely Genesis Pointe community.
Al had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. He was friendly, caring, outgoing and honest. He devoted his life to his family, his faith and his friends, and to helping lift up those around him in times of need, no matter the circumstance. He was a gentle and noble man who will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Ellen Marie Weddle of Lake Wales and two grandsons, Ross (Elizabeth) Weddle of St Petersburg, FL and Brandon Couch of Pinehurst, NC, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020