ATHELENE ONEY
BLANTON, 89
LAKELAND - Athelene Oney Blanton, 89, of Lakeland, passed away on May 27, 2020.
Athelene was a loving wife, great mother and devoted grandmother. She was an active member of Christina Park Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Burnette H. Blanton; sister, Pauline Picklesimer; and daughter-in-law, Rachel Burns Blanton. Athelene is survived by her loving family, sons, William Blanton and Thomas (Debra) Blanton; grand-children, Elizabeth Nicole Blanton and Emily Rose Blanton.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.