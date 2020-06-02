ATHELENE ONEY

BLANTON, 89



LAKELAND - Athelene Oney Blanton, 89, of Lakeland, passed away on May 27, 2020.

Athelene was a loving wife, great mother and devoted grandmother. She was an active member of Christina Park Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Burnette H. Blanton; sister, Pauline Picklesimer; and daughter-in-law, Rachel Burns Blanton. Athelene is survived by her loving family, sons, William Blanton and Thomas (Debra) Blanton; grand-children, Elizabeth Nicole Blanton and Emily Rose Blanton.

She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



