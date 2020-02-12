|
|
ATHENA
REGISTER RABURN
LAKELAND - Athena Register Raburn was born on December 13, 1952, in Lake Wales, Florida, to Walter and Betty Grace Register. She was raised in Polk and Hillsborough County and earned an Associate degree in Business Administration. Athena studied theology and doctrine and became an Ordained Minister with the Assemblies of God in 2001. She departed this life and entered the presence of the Lord on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was 67 years of age.
She and her husband served as missionaries in Beirut, Lebanon; pastored Mount Zion Assembly of God in Plant City, Florida; served as the Peninsular Florida District Youth Directors, the National Youth Directors for the AG and led the AG National Division of Church Ministries.
In 1996, Athena and Terry were elected to serve as Superintendents of the Peninsular Florida District Council. Athena worked as the Administrative Assistant for the Superintendent's office until her death.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Raburn of Lakeland, Florida, a brother, Steve Register and wife Cindy, of Anderson, South Carolina; two sisters: Regina Gagnon and her husband David of Bartow, Florida, Angela Wheat and husband David of Lakeland, Florida; four nephews, Bradley and Brett Register and Cole Purcell and Christian Raburn; eight nieces, Abby Berow, Carina Ervill, and Desearae Valez, Alexandra Milani, Natalie Piamonte Raburn, Emmily and Cordelia and Anna Belle Raburn; and a host of loved ones, friends and fellow ministers around the world.
Athena Register Raburn lived the Gospel and will be missed and remembered by everyone who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be held at Victory Church on Thursday from 6-8PM. Funeral service will take place on Friday at 10AM, at Victory Church.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020