AUBIE HARRIS THURMAN
May 08, 1936 - November 13, 2020
WINTER HAVEN - Aubie Harris Thurman, age 84, passed away November 13, 2020 at home.
Mr. Thurman was born in Slocumb, Alabama on May 8, 1936 to Clyde & Aimy (Waters) Thurman. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army - Air Force (Korea), he moved from Mulberry to Winter Haven two years ago and is of the Pentecostal faith.
He is preceded in death by his wife Grace Thurman. He is survived by his sons: Robert Thurman, Jeff Palmer & Ted Palmer; daughters: Audra Fyock, Wanda White & Twyla Welch; brother, J.C. Thurman; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be private.
Condolences may be sent to the family at seiglerfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.