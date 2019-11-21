|
|
AUDREY JEAN
SHARPE, 75
LAKELAND - Audrey Jean Sharpe, 75, died Nov. 11, 2019. Mrs. Sharpe was born in Lewiston, Maine to the late Harold and Evelyn Giddinge. She lived in the small town of Minot. She moved to Florida at the age of 16 with her parents.
Audrey retired at the age of 62. She enjoyed camping and fishing. Her favorite places were Maine and the Smokey Mountains.
Audrey is survived by husband Johnnie Sharpe; children Jimmy Harrell, Lonnie Harrell, Tony Harrell, and Randell Harrell; grandchildren, Jimmy, Kayla, Dustin, Jessie, Brandi, Destiny, Lonnie, Lee-ann, Tony, Samuel, Bradley, Randy, Dillian, and Douglas; and 8 great-grandchildren. Mom will be missed and LOVED very much.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, 11/23 at 11am at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel 3350 Mall Hill Drive.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019