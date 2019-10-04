|
|
AUDREY LOUISE CARTER AYCOCK RENDER
LAKE WALES - Our precious Audrey, wife, Mom, sister, grandma, cousin and friend, has now met Jesus face to face. She accepted Him as her personal Savior and now rejoices in Heaven. She was born July 17, 1934 in a little house on Belleview Drive in Fort Meade, FL and passed away at her home in Ft Meade after a short battle with cancer on Monday, September 30, 2019. She was 85 years young.
She graduated from Ft. Meade High School in 1952 and still loved to meet with classmates monthly to lunch and reminisce. She was a true Miner football lover and attended and followed their success as her health allowed. She was of the Methodist denomination. She had several different occupations: Soda Jerk at Varn's Pharmacy, Receptionist / ultrasound tech for Dr David H. Varn, Office work for the City of Ft Meade and Medical Transcriptionist at Bartow Memorial Hospital. With her beloved husband, Dave, she traveled by RV to several states as he worked. They retired to Ft. Meade in 2001. She was an avid, voracious reader! Her other loves included her children, Glenn M. Aycock (Awilda) of Orlando, Stephen (infant death), E. Lindsey Aycock of Ft Meade, Christopher W. Aycock (Lee Ann) of Bartow, W. Keith Aycock (Ellen) of Ft. Meade and Barbara L. Aycock Weikert (Rob-ert) of Lake Wales, step daughters, Martha Woodward (Jeff), Beverly Rozell (Tom), Julia Kelly (Bob) and Denise Render, all of Illinois, precious sister, DeRheta C. Campbell (Richard) of Gainesville, GA, 22 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse O'Cain Carter and Nellie Rife Heath of Ft Meade and her sister, Marjorie Turlurski of Germany.
Friends are invited to celebrate her life and share a meal at Kickin' Tires Ranch, 8955 Camp Mack Rd., Lake Wales, FL., Sunday, October 6th from noon-4pm.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019