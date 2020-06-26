AUGUST 'GUS' EUGENEHAMMYE, 81LAKELAND - Mr. Gus E. Hammye passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.He was born in Toledo, OH and moved to Lakeland from Kenosha, WI 15 years ago. Gus worked for over 26 years as a pipe fitter with J.I. Case Co. and MacWhyte Co. in Kenosha. He was veteran of the Army National Guard. Gus was an active member of Victory Church and their AdultPlus Senior Ministry. He was also a member of the Free Masons for 40 years in Bristol, WI.Gus is survived by his wife of 60 yrs, Ruth Hammye; children, Lawrence (Sue) Hammye, Timothy (Carrie) Hammye, Paulla (Jerry) Wheeler, Sarah (Ron) Gauthier; 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.A memorial service will be conducted on Monday, June 29th, 2:00 pm at Victory Church, 1401 Griffin Rd., Lakeland. Final interment will take place in Kenosha, WI.