AUGUST EUGENE "GUS" HAMMYE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share AUGUST's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AUGUST 'GUS' EUGENE
HAMMYE, 81

LAKELAND - Mr. Gus E. Hammye passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
He was born in Toledo, OH and moved to Lakeland from Kenosha, WI 15 years ago. Gus worked for over 26 years as a pipe fitter with J.I. Case Co. and MacWhyte Co. in Kenosha. He was veteran of the Army National Guard. Gus was an active member of Victory Church and their AdultPlus Senior Ministry. He was also a member of the Free Masons for 40 years in Bristol, WI.
Gus is survived by his wife of 60 yrs, Ruth Hammye; children, Lawrence (Sue) Hammye, Timothy (Carrie) Hammye, Paulla (Jerry) Wheeler, Sarah (Ron) Gauthier; 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted on Monday, June 29th, 2:00 pm at Victory Church, 1401 Griffin Rd., Lakeland. Final interment will take place in Kenosha, WI.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved