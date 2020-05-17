AVALON
HOOD BYRD
LAKELAND -Avalon Hood Byrd , 93 passed away May 13, 2020 in Milner, GA. She was a life long resident of Lakeland.
She is survived by her daughter Sandra Miles, sons Michael Boyer (Donna) and Perry Byrd. 6 grandchildren, 21 great grand children and 3 great- great grand children.
She was a Homemaker and cared for many children. She loved Jesus and her family.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
HOOD BYRD
LAKELAND -Avalon Hood Byrd , 93 passed away May 13, 2020 in Milner, GA. She was a life long resident of Lakeland.
She is survived by her daughter Sandra Miles, sons Michael Boyer (Donna) and Perry Byrd. 6 grandchildren, 21 great grand children and 3 great- great grand children.
She was a Homemaker and cared for many children. She loved Jesus and her family.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 17 to May 18, 2020.