AVALON

HOOD BYRD



LAKELAND -Avalon Hood Byrd , 93 passed away May 13, 2020 in Milner, GA. She was a life long resident of Lakeland.

She is survived by her daughter Sandra Miles, sons Michael Boyer (Donna) and Perry Byrd. 6 grandchildren, 21 great grand children and 3 great- great grand children.

She was a Homemaker and cared for many children. She loved Jesus and her family.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.



