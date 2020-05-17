Avalon Hood Byrd
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Avalon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AVALON
HOOD BYRD

LAKELAND -Avalon Hood Byrd , 93 passed away May 13, 2020 in Milner, GA. She was a life long resident of Lakeland.
She is survived by her daughter Sandra Miles, sons Michael Boyer (Donna) and Perry Byrd. 6 grandchildren, 21 great grand children and 3 great- great grand children.
She was a Homemaker and cared for many children. She loved Jesus and her family.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved