|
|
AVONEL
WALLER, 74
LAKELAND - Avonel Waller, age 74, passed away on April 2, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother and gramma (Gaga Avonel). She grew up in Home, Pennsylvania and attended Penn State where she met her husband, Rick Waller. Avonel and Rick were married for 52 years and raised four children together. She learned the jewelry and stained glass trades from her parents and passed those skills on to her children and grandchildren. She was active in the Episcopal church and loved cooking.
She was the optimist in the family, always sure things would work out and sure of the goodness of people. She adopted everyone as hers and was quick to help and feed everyone. Friends became family because of her. She always loved fiercely, forgave easily, and saw the best in people. She was noncompliant and tenacious and always spoke her mind. She was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren. She was a force to be reckoned with.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rick Waller Sr. She is survived by her sister, Andrea Cameron; her loving children: Richard Jr. (Mary), Virginia 'Ginny' Franzen (Kev-in), George 'Andy' (Susan), Elizabeth Cantwell (John); and six grandchildren.
A memorial will be held on May 25, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to ' - Tampa, 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, FL 33612.' You may send condolences to [email protected] .
Published in Ledger from May 2 to May 3, 2019