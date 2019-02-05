|
AZELOIA P.
SPEARS POINTER, 85
LAKELAND - Mrs. Azeloia P. Spears Pointer, age 85, a resident of Lakeland, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at her home with family.
Mrs. Pointer was born March 29, 1933, in Auburndale. She was a lifetime Polk County resident and attended Auburndale schools. She was a member of Christian Heritage Church in Winter Haven and a homemaker. Azeloia enjoyed gardening, baking, cooking, going to church and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 1st husband J.T. Bessinger; 2nd husband Hugh Pointer; 2 sons: William & Richard; 2 daughters: Karen & Joanne; brothers; sisters and 2 grandchildren: Lily Faye & Michael.
Azeloia is survived by her loving family: 4 sons: J.E. Bessinger, Kenneth Bessinger, both of Lakeland, Mike (Myra) Bessinger of Auburndale, Robert (Deanna) Bessinger of Lakeland, daughter Patricia Smith of Polk City, 2 brothers: Edward Spears of Philippines, Bob Spears of Little Rock, AR, 10 gr. ch. David, April, Amanda, Jennifer, Kenny, Penny, Bobby, Elizabeth, Derrin & Kristin, 18 gt. gr. ch., 7 gt. gt. gr. ch.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mrs. Pointer's name to: Good Shepherd Hospice, 450 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL, 33823.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 6th from 6 until 8 p.m. at Kersey Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, February 7th at the Christian Heritage Church, 150 Spirit Lake Rd., Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019