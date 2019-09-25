|
B. EARLE
ROBERTS
WINTER HAVEN - B. Earle Roberts, child of God, husband of Kathleen (Katie), deceased, father of David, Donald (Sylvia), James (deceased), Kathy (David) Worman, Paul (Lisa), Deborah (Thomas) Wyszynski, Nancy (Ron) Rahe, grandfather of 24 grandchildren and a host of great- grandchildren, and friend to many, died on September 17, 2019 at Florida Presbyterian Homes, Lakeland, Florida.
Earle developed and was the first chairman of the presently called Department of Justice Studies at Kent State University. Previously he taught at Michigan State University and served as Captain in M.S.U. Department of Public Safety and Police Chief of Battle Creek, Michigan. After retirement, Earle and Katie spent most of their time in Winter Haven, Florida where their lives were spent serving the Lord in many ways. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Winter Haven where he served as an Elder and Sunday school teacher. He was a past President of the Lake Region Audubon Society, Board of Directors Meals-on-Wheels, and a member of the Rotary Club, N.A.A.C.P and L.A.C.P. He co-authored a book, with his wife, on sandhill cranes. Earle loved God, his wife, family, friends, and life.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 28th at 2pm in the chapel at Florida Presbyterian Homes, 16 Lake Hunter Drive, Lakeland, FL. A second service will be held at 5pm in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church, Winter Haven, FL. The interment will follow in the church's memorial gardens. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to meals on wheels of Winter Haven or First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019