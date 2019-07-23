|
BARBARA
ANN BOST
LAKELAND -Barbara Ann Bost, of Lakeland, passed away peacefully, losing her long battle with cancer, on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Barbara was born in Dade City, FL, March 30, 1955 and was a Lakeland resident for 24 years.
She is survived by her loving husband David L. Bost; her mother Juanita Bodiford; and her father Billy Parrish.
She is also survived by her brothers Doug Parrish and his wife Peggy, Chris Parrish and his wife Vicki; Barbara is preceded in death by her brother Randy Parrish. She leaves behind her sons Manuel Meza, his wife Christy, and Timothy Grosz, and also her daughter Sonia Meza. She is also survived by David's daughters Tammy Scruggs, her husband Steve, and Kacy Mayew, her husband Curtis. Finally and no less important Barbara leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Barbara and David were married on July 19, 1998 and would have celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Friday, the day following her death. He was holding her hand and had presented her with 21 red roses just as she passed away.
Barbara was a long time member of the Family Worship Center in Lakeland and was very dedicated to her faith and active in her church. Her treasured time with grandchildren, gardening, and caring for those around her in need were her passions.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10AM with a service at 11AM at the Family Worship Center, 1350 E. Main St., Lakeland, FL 33801. The graveside service will follow at the Lakeland Memorial Gardens, 2125 S. Bartow Hwy, Lakeland 33801. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the family home following the services. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the or to the family Worship Center.
Published in Ledger from July 23 to July 24, 2019